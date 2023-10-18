Watch CBS News
COPA releases video of Chicago police officers firing at armed woman on Far South Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

COPA releases video of woman pointing gun at police, officers firing shots
COPA releases video of woman pointing gun at police, officers firing shots 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Newly released video shows the moments Chicago police officers fired shots at a woman who pulled a gun on them last month on the Far South Side.

Officers responded to the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue in the East Side neighborhood around 2:03 a.m. on Sept. 2 for a report of a person with a gun and saw two people in the area.

Body camera video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Wednesday shows officers approaching a woman to question her, repeatedly saying "come here" and "let me see your hands," before she pointed a gun at them.

The officers can then be seen running to take cover behind a parked car as two shots ring out. COPA said both officers fired their weapons, and the woman ran off. No one was injured.

A gun was recovered at the scene, but the woman has not been caught.

Police questioned a man she was with, and he was released without charges.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 4:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

