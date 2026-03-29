Fans ecstatic as Illini beat Iowa, win Final Four berth

You could feel the frenzy Saturday night as fans packed bars and restaurants across the state to cheer on the Fighting Illini on their way to the Final Four for the first time in 21 years.

At Joe's on Weed St., at 940 W. Weed St. just off North and Sheffield avenues, fans were anxious through the first half of the game as the Illini had trouble shutting down Iowa early. But a second-half surge by the Illini led to raucous celebrations for fans who now have their sights set on the Final Four next weekend.

Thus, the fans got to witness the team book its ticket to college basketball's biggest stage.

Fans said the game was an emotional rollercoaster, with Iowa pushing Illinois to the brink.

"We got scared. You know, they were hitting good threes, but we were playing good perimeter defense, it's like, you're hitting lucky threes," said Illini fan Luke McGuire. "But we came out, we held them down, and we played the game. We know how to play. and that's all you can ask for."

Others said this Illini team has never left them in doubt.

"I had faith because I feel like as a team, our coaches," said Illini fan Ishaan Bhagwakar. "I don't know what happens at half, but they make adjustments, and it showed."

Now, the fans get to witness something that has not happened in 21 years. Illinois last reached the Final Four in 2005.

"This is amazing, like, just being an alum," said Bhagwakar. "We haven't had a feeling like this, ever, honestly."

For now, the fans will bask in the victory.

"I couldn't feel any better than this, honestly," said McGuire. "You know, we've been waiting a long time for something like this."

Some fans said they are already looking up tickets in hopes of seeing the team play in the Final Four in person.