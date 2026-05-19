Family of teen claims lack of security at Tinley Park, Illinois, concert led to sexual assault of teen girl

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Live Nation and the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in the southwest Chicago suburb of Tinley Park, claiming a lack of security at a concert led to the sexual assault of a minor.

The lawsuit will be filed on behalf of a 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by an adult man at a Whiz Khalifa and Sean Paul concert on July 22, 2025.

At a news conference, attorney Molly Condon Wells from the firm Wallace Miller said the teen girl attended the concert at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre with a friend and that friend's mother.

Attorneys alleged the girl's friend's mother bought the 16-year-old alcohol at the concert venue.

When the girl traveled toward the southern side of the outdoor concert venue to find a restroom, she was led to a restricted and enclosed area and sexually assaulted, the lawsuit said.

The man accused of sexually assaulting the teen, Roman Basso of Frankfort, Illinois, stands charged criminally with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault involving bodily harm, attorneys said.

The lawsuit alleged that Live Nation and Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre — known in the past as the New World Music Theatre and the Tweeter Center, among other names — failed to maintain adequate security measures.

"Under Illinois law, when you invite a child onto your property, take her and her family's money, and tell her that she is welcome to be there, you take on a legal duty, a duty to exercise reasonable care against foreseeable harm. That's the law in this state," Wells said. "Our complaint alleges that Live Nation violated that duty on the day and the night that [the teen] was assaulted."

Specifically, Wells said the restricted area where the teen was sexually assaulted was not really restricted and was accessible to any patron or any predator who wanted to enter.

Further, Wells said, nobody was monitoring the surveillance cameras covering the area where the assault happened in real time, and security personnel were not adequately deployed in the area.

On top of that, Wells said, Live Nation holds a liquor license at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre that involves certain legal responsibilities, and despite that, an alcoholic beverage ended up in the hands of a 16-year-old girl at the venue.

Attorneys also laid out a pattern of alleged security lapses at Live Naton events —including such high-profile, high-casualty events as a suicide bombing that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England in 2017, a mass shooting that killed 60 people at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas the same year, and the crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival that left 10 people dead in Houston in 2021.

The girl who was assaulted, now 18, and her mother and father are plaintiffs in the lawsuit.