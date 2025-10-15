Family paid $4K to naprapathic doctor to help terminal cancer patient, only to get nothing in return

The family of a woman battling cancer was looking for some therapy to ease her pain as she endured the late stages of a disease that her medical doctor said would soon claim her life. So, the family sent money to a naprapathic doctor in hopes of providing their loved one a better quality of life at the end.

"So you guys, this is the new norm, right now," India Metcalf said.

In September 2024, India Metcalf's life took a dramatic turn. She was diagnosed with stomach cancer. For her Facebook friends, she documented her journey.

"I'm sick of getting poked. I'm sick of getting hospital visits. I'm sick of nurses calling me," she said.

"Uh, my wife is a really strong, motivated person. Great mother, great wife, great sister," husband Zeke Metcalf said.

By April this year, the family got some good news. India's cancer was in remission.

"They had told her she was cancer-free," said Beverly Evans, who is India's mother.

And four months later, in August, she was still smiling as she celebrated her 46th birthday.

"Hashtag 08014, which means it's my birthday," India said.

But just five days after that joyful day, she received heartbreaking news that the cancer was back.

"It was a shock for everyone. because we had fought so hard and long, and for it to come back, it was really devastating to everyone," her husband said.

The cancer had spread to her liver, and the family was told treatment was no longer a viable option. She had six months to live

"My name is Dr. Nopoko, formerly known as Dr. Thompson."

That's when the family was referred to Marietta Thompson, who, on YouTube, said she was a naprapathic doctor, which, as she explained, is someone who offers therapies to remove pain and suffering.

She offered India's family holistic help for $4,000, and Zeke Metcalf sent it to Thompson through Zelle.

"If she had said $10k, $100k, it was going, cause that's how bad I wanted my wife to live a longer life," he said.

The treatment was supposed to include herbs, vitamins, Zoom consultations, and personal visits, but none of that happened.

"What happened next was a whole lot of excuses, a whole lot of stalling and pausing," Zeke said.

Text messages over four days show some of the family's frustration — "Did you receive the payment?" "Can you please give me a call once you're up and going?"

On the evening of August 31st, three days after the family paid Thompson $4,000, India died.

"She never looked at my daughter. She never examined my daughter. She never talked to my daughter," Evans said.

With India gone, the family tried to get Thompson to return the money, but weeks after India's death, they had not received any money back.

"She knew a desperate situation. She knew exactly what she was doing, and now she won't give it back," India's mother said.

So who is this woman who offered to help the family?

Marietta Thompson has a degree from NCNM University, formerly the National College of Naprapathic Medicine, in Chicago. What she doesn't have is a current license to practice.

Her license expired in 2008. Without it, she can't legally promote herself as a doctor, according to state law. Only she does,

like in a 2023 YouTube post, where she was promoting a health fair workshop.

Shante Griggs is the president of the University. Her reaction?

"Very shocking. Embarrassing to say the least," she said.

Griggs points to the numerous continuing education courses that Naprapaths are expected to take to renew their licenses.

"It's very important that you sharpen your skills and even kinda freshen what you've learned before," she said.

CBS News Chicago found Thompson at her Bronzeville apartment. When asked if she was familiar with India and Zeke Metcalf, she said yes and then declined to answer any further questions on camera.

"If she's been doing this without a license, she's just, she's underhanded and she's sneaky and she's wrong," India's mother said.

Based on the family's complaint, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is now investigating Thompson. As she walked away from the CBS News Chicago cameras, Thompson promised to repay the family.

Between the time CBS News Chicago caught up with her and the date of this article's publishing, Thompson has refunded Metcalf half of his money, $2,000.

Consumer experts urge everyone to do some research before hiring any professional or service provider. Many professions require individual licenses. You can go to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation's website to check someone's license to see if they have one or if they've ever been disciplined. You can also file a complaint with the department if you run into problems later.

You can also check a business registration through the Illinois Secretary of State's website or the city of Chicago's business license lookup tool or check out the business through your local municipality.