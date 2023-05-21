Family of fallen CPD Officer Aréanah Preston calls for peace

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family and friends of slain Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston offered prayers Saturday night for an end to violence.

During a candlelight vigil her father called her loss immeasurable.

"You have done so much for so many. You will be loved and missed tremendously forever and a day," said Allen Preston. "I can hear her voice right now saying, 'OK, Dad' when I told her to be careful out there, which would make me melt like butter whenever she called me Dad or Daddy."

The family also shared the final photo taken of Areanah. She was at a local VFW for a prom sendoff for her cousin.