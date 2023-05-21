Watch CBS News
Local News

Family of fallen CPD Officer Aréanah Preston calls for peace

/ CBS Chicago

Family of fallen CPD Officer Aréanah Preston calls for peace
Family of fallen CPD Officer Aréanah Preston calls for peace 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family and friends of slain Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston offered prayers Saturday night for an end to violence. 

During a candlelight vigil her father called her loss immeasurable. 

"You have done so much for so many. You will be loved and missed tremendously forever and a day," said Allen Preston. "I can hear her voice right now saying, 'OK, Dad' when I told her to be careful out there, which would make me melt like butter whenever she called me Dad or Daddy." 

The family also shared the final photo taken of Areanah. She was at a local VFW for a prom sendoff for her cousin. 

First published on May 21, 2023 / 1:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.