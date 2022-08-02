'Something doesn't add up': Family of 5-year-old Anthony Pearson take legal action after the child with autism and epilepsy was found dead at his daycare

Family of 5-year-old Anthony Pearson take legal action after the child with autism and epilepsy was

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, there is a push for clarity, into what led to a five-year-old boy's death at a south suburban daycare.

Anthony Pearson died last month. CBS 2's Steven Graves is speaking to his mother who is taking legal action.

Energetic and full of laughter is how Anthony Pearson is described by his mother.

"He loved to spin bottles and objects. He made it evident that he loved me."

Despite having autism and epilepsy, Tiffany Pearson said the five year old was thriving and expected to start school this month.

"Out of all the issues he had, beforehand and all the seizures, I never thought he was going to end up gone."

On July 19, Richton Park Police found Anthony unresponsive at Little Dreamers, a home-operated daycare. Medics took to him to the hospital where he died.

Exactly two weeks later, Tiffany is speaking up after having yet to understand how it happened. Other than word from police that the owner strapped Anthony into a car seat as she took a thirty minute shower.

"Something doesn't add up. And the people who can help to explain this to the Pearsons have chosen to withhold information. It doesn't make any sense," said Pearson's attorney Cannon Lambert, Sr.

Anthony's family dropped him off around 6 in the morning. His dad talked to the owner on the phone at 10:20 a.m. with no indication something was wrong.

Anthony was dead about 30 minutes after that.

Now, his parents are suing to get answers and close the business, advertised to Tiffany as a safe place for kids with special needs.

"I feel like they should not be in her care. She really sold herself. I was really thinking that he was going to get the utmost care there. I did not see this coming," Pearson said.

CBS 2 did not find a license for the daycare in a search which is not needed if caring for fewer than eight children. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said it did have prior contact with the caregiver, but would not elaborate. The agency would only say it is actively investigating with police.

"I just want to know what happened to him. I just want to know what happened to my child."

CBS 2 could not reach the owner, who is not being named because she is not criminally charged. The child's cause of death is still under investigation.