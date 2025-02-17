Family mourns boy killed in fire on Chicago's North Side as his mom fights for her life

A mother was fighting for her life Monday, three days after a fire that also killed her 6-year-old son in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood.

A family member spoke exclusively Monday night about how the family is coping with the unimaginable loss.

The 2-11 alarm fire broke out around 11 a.m. Friday in the 12-unit apartment building at 2740-44 W. Granville Ave. The fire started on the first floor, and it destroyed the wooden back porch structure.

Six-year-old Milan Campbell died in the fire. His mother, Simina Contras-Campbell, was taken to Swedish Hospital in critical condition.

As of Monday, Contras-Campbell remained in the ICU, suffering from third-degree burns. Not only is she dealing with physical injuries, but the mental and emotional toll of losing a child.

Milan had a strong and special bond with his mom, said his aunt, Maylene Carreno.

"Sweet, loving, so kind," Carreno said.

Carreno spoke to CBS News Chicago as she set up flowers, photos, and candles at Granville and Fairfield avenues outside the building where the fire took her nephew's life.

Milan Campbell with his mother, Simina. Family Photo

The building is right across the street from the yard for DeWitt Clinton Elementary School, and close to a business strip on California Avenue that includes a popular Aldi store.

"This was his home. These were the streets that he walked every day to daycare with his mom, and the stores. You know, they were hand-in-hand all the time," said Carreno. "Life has not been the same since Friday the 14th."

Two firefighters were also injured in the fire on Friday. They were in good condition after an interior staircase collapse.

Meanwhile, Carreno talked about just how severe Contras-Campbell's injuries were.

"She's pretty burned in her hands, feet, some burns there," Carreno said. "Face very, very swollen."

Carreno said Contras-Campbell, her sister-in-law, lost her husband a year ago. She was raising two sons on her own — her youngest was at daycare on Friday when the fire broke out.

"Loss of a child is not easy, not easy," Carreno said, "and she has another to raise and to be strong for."

As for Milan, Carreno said the family will always find ways to remember him.

"He was just a child — a child that was very loved, very adored, and I want the world to know that," Carreno said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday.