Watch CBS News
Local News

Family, friends hold balloon release for Seandell Holliday; shot, killed in Millennium Park last week

/ CBS Chicago

Balloon release at Gary Comer's school for slain teen, Seandell Holliday
Balloon release at Gary Comer's school for slain teen, Seandell Holliday 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The life of that 16-year-old Seandell Holliday was honored with a balloon release at his school -- Gary Comer College Prep.

Holliday was shot and killed Saturday during an evening of chaos in Millennium Park.  

After the balloon release -- Seandell's mother spoke a little bit about her son.

"My son was a genius. He can fix anything," Chanell Holliday said. 

"When he was younger he was a drummer then he went to backyard wrestling, and all of a sudden, he started rapping, like he started making music. He set up a studio in his room -- had a little mic hanging from the ceiling. I said 'boy you don't be putting holes up in the wall'. Yes, but my son was genuinely a good kid. 

The colors of the balloons released Thursday had a special meaning -- blue was Seandell's favorite color and pink was the color of his favorite shirt.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 5:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.