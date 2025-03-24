Family calls for security video from day woman died after being found on Illinois hospital roof

Family commemorates birthday of woman who died after bein found on hospital roof

Two months after a tragic death on the roof of the Vista East Hospital in Waukegan, Illinois, family members and their attorney demanded answers Monday.

Chelsea Adolphus, 28, died of hypothermia on Thursday, Jan. 23, after she somehow wound up on the roof wearing only her hospital gown.

She was found on the roof that morning, and was taken to the emergency room, where she was treated for about 14 hours before she died.

Adolphus' family's attorneys on Monday asked for transparency and for the release of security camera footage so her family could see what happened.

Loved ones also gathered, with a cake, to celebrate what would have been Adolphus' 29th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful sister Chelsea Adolphus," said Adolphus' brother, Paul Adolphus Jr. "Me and my family have to sit here for the rest of her life, on the date of March 24, to ask ourselves, where is Chelsea? What time is Chelsea coming to blow her candle out?"

Attorneys on Monday asked anyone who was at Vista East on Jan. 23 to come forward if they have information about what happened.