Family sues Waukegan, Illinois hospital where woman died after being found on roof

Family sues on behalf of woman who died after being found on Waukegan hospital roof

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The family of the woman whose body was found on the rooftop of a Waukegan hospital is now filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

That litigation was announced Wednesday by their attorney Ben Crump — the same attorney who represented the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Chelsea Adolphus, 28, was pronounced dead at Vista Medical Center East Thursday just after 11 p.m. Thursday of last week. She was found on the roof that morning, and was taken to the emergency room, where she was treated for about 14 hours.

The legal team Thursday showed a photo of Adolphus lying on the roof of the hospital in only her hospital gown and underwear. Adolphus has been pixelated.

Ben Crump

"This was an epic profit-over-patients tragedy, and it shouldn't come to this," Crump said.

Crump held up the photo of Adolphus on the roof during a news conference Wednesday. He said it was taken by a woman visiting a family member in the hospital — and first saw Adolphus on the roof in the snow.

Adolphus' family, represented by Crump, announced a wrongful death lawsuit filed today against Vista Medical Center East on Wednesday.

Preliminary findings from the Lake County coroner's office show Adolphus died of hypothermia.

Officials say Adolphus was admitted to the hospital around 4 a.m. Wednesday of last week seeking medical treatment and help, and around 2 a.m. the following day she left her room — only to be discovered on the roof of the hospital nearly seven hours later wearing only her gown.

Her family, speaking out Wednesday, demanded answers — but also claimed hospital staff lied to them. The family claimed at first, they were told Adolphus was found unresponsive outside of a Family Dollar.

"The doctors at Waukegan Vista looked me in the eye and said that Thursday morning, Waukegan PD found my sister down the street at the Family Dollar — that they found my sister unresponsive laying outside of Family Dollar," said Adolphus' brother, Paul Adolphus.

On Wednesday afternoon, hospital chief executive officer Kevin Spiegel issued a statement saying the hospital is devastated by the tragedy. There was no mention of the family's lawsuit, but the Spiegel wrote that he wants the Lake County coroner removed from the investigation after comments she made earlier this week — saying she has a personal vendetta against the hospital.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said: "We are aware of the tragic situation at the hospital. We are investigating the circumstances and have no further comment at this time." The department declined further comment.

Waukegan police said they are still investigating and will not provide information until the investigation is over.