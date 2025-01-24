Woman admitted to suburban Chicago hospital dies after being found unresponsive on roof, coroner says

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A woman admitted to a hospital in Waukegan earlier this week died after she was found unresponsive on the roof, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The office said on Thursday, just after 11 p.m., they were notified of a death that happened in the emergency room with unusual circumstances at the Vista Medical Center East at 1324 N. Sheridan Road.

Preliminary investigation indicated the woman, 28, was admitted to the hospital for medical issues. She was found on the roof of the hospital just before 9 a.m. and was moved to the emergency room for treatment, but later died.

She was taken to the Lake County Coroner's Office for an autopsy that was completed on Friday. The cause of her death was not released.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

More information will be released sometime next week at a joint press conference, the office said.