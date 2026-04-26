Families go behind the scenes at Chicago's Lyric Opera at special open house

Some youngsters got a behind-the-scenes look at the magic of making opera Sunday at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Explore Your Lyric is a one-day-only family open house where the Lyric Opera transforms the historic Civic Opera House into a circus-inspired display of music, creativity, and hands-on discovery experiences.

The event featured roaming jugglers and stilt-walkers, face painting, craft stations, costume displays, entertainment from a DJ, and demonstrations from Lyric Opera artists and technicians. Families also got a "Peek into the Pit" where they met members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra in the orchestra pit.

Families who attended were also treated to two shortened 20-minute performances of "Katie: The Strongest of the Strong." The opera is inspired by the true story of circus strongwoman Katie Sandwina (1884-1952), who worked with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus for many years, and who also helped lead the women's suffrage movement during the early 20th century.

"Katie: The Strongest of the Strong" features an all-female cast.