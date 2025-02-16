Watch CBS News
Weather

Falling temperatures Sunday as Chicago area brace for bitter cold

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago area brace for 2 days of bitter cold
Chicago area brace for 2 days of bitter cold 02:00

The Chicago area will have a break on Sunday from being under the alert umbrella, but it's just that as the cold starts to move in.

today-26-feb-16.png
CBS News Chicago

Falling temperatures will happen by the afternoon, followed by bitter cold for two days. 

tomorrow-feb-16.png
CBS News Chicago

Monday and Tuesday will be alert days for cold temps and frigid wind chills. Temperatures rise as the week progresses.  

next-10-days-feb-16.png
CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: There has been light snow this morning, with flurries. The high will be 26, but temperatures will be in the low 20s by 5 p.m. NW from 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Low of -1. Wind chill of -15.

MONDAY: High of 10. Wind chill to -25

7-day-forecast-feb-16.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.