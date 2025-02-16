Falling temperatures Sunday as Chicago area brace for bitter cold

Chicago area brace for 2 days of bitter cold

Chicago area brace for 2 days of bitter cold

Chicago area brace for 2 days of bitter cold

The Chicago area will have a break on Sunday from being under the alert umbrella, but it's just that as the cold starts to move in.

CBS News Chicago

Falling temperatures will happen by the afternoon, followed by bitter cold for two days.

CBS News Chicago

Monday and Tuesday will be alert days for cold temps and frigid wind chills. Temperatures rise as the week progresses.

CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: There has been light snow this morning, with flurries. The high will be 26, but temperatures will be in the low 20s by 5 p.m. NW from 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Low of -1. Wind chill of -15.

MONDAY: High of 10. Wind chill to -25

CBS News Chicago