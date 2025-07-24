Remains of fallen CPD officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso laid to rest with special honors

The remains of fallen Chicago police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso were laid to rest on Thursday.

His remains were part of a special honor procession, service, and burial.

Officer Vasquez Lasso was shot on March 1, 2023, after he and other officers responded to a domestic violence call in Gage Park.

According to prosecutors, Vásquez Lasso responded to the scene and saw the suspect. He got out of his squad car, chased the suspect through a gate, and entered the schoolyard area of Sawyer Elementary.

After multiple orders to stop, Vásquez Lasso and the suspect fired at each other, prosecutors said.

The suspect fired five times, and Vásquez Lasso was hit three times in the head, arm, and leg. Vásquez Lasso fired twice, hitting the suspect in the mouth. Prosecutors have not specified who shot first.

The man charged with his killing was convicted on Monday of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.