Autopsy results for fallen Chicago police officer Krystal Rivera released

Cause of death released for CPD officer Krystal Rivera

Cause of death released for CPD officer Krystal Rivera

Cause of death released for CPD officer Krystal Rivera

Autopsy results were released in the death of the Chicago police officer shot and killed by her partner back in June.

The results concluded that officer Krystal Rivera died by homicide when she was shot in the back.

On June 5, Rivera was shot and killed by her partner, officer Carlos Baker, while the two were chasing a suspect into an apartment building in the 8220 block of South Drexel Avenue.

Rivera's family is demanding body camera footage from the night of the shooting be released and calling for a public investigation into the shooting.

Baker was stripped of his police powers last week following a separate incident, following allegations that he attacked an off-duty female cop at a bar in Wicker Park.

A CBS News Chicago investigation found he tried to obtain security footage from a nearby business following the attack.

While Baker can no longer actively police, he is still employed by the Chicago Police Department.