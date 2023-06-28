Fallen Chicago Police Officer Brian Strouse remembered at roll call

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department promised the family of fallen police Officer Brian Strouse that he would always be remembered.

The department is ensured just that on Wednesday during a memorial roll call in Pilsen.

As recounted by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, Strouse, 33, and two partners were working as plainclothes tactical officers at 2 a.m. on the morning of June 30, 2001, as they conducted surveillance of gang activity at 18th Place and Loomis Street.

Strouse was walking in an alley when Hector Delgado, then 16 and working "security" for the Ambrose Nation street gang, spotted Strouse, the foundation recalled.

Strouse's sister was expected to be at the roll call Wednesday, along with interim police Supt. Fred Waller.