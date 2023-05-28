CFD, family to remember fallen firefighter Juan Bucio

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fallen firefighter is being remembered five years after he died in the line of duty.

Juan Bucio drowned while on a rescue call on the Chicago River in 2018.

He disappeared under the waves near 26th and Ashland while searching for a missing boater and never resurfaced.

An investigation found his main air tank was empty.

Bucio's family will be at Chicago Fire Department Engine 13 at 8 a.m. to ring the ceremonial bell in his honor.