Watch CBS News
Local News

CFD, family to remember fallen firefighter Juan Bucio

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CFD, family to remember fallen firefighter Juan Bucio 5 years after death
CFD, family to remember fallen firefighter Juan Bucio 5 years after death 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fallen firefighter is being remembered five years after he died in the line of duty.

Juan Bucio drowned while on a rescue call on the Chicago River in 2018.

He disappeared under the waves near 26th and Ashland while searching for a missing boater and never resurfaced.

An investigation found his main air tank was empty.

Bucio's family will be at Chicago Fire Department Engine 13 at 8 a.m. to ring the ceremonial bell in his honor.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 8:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.