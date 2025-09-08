Faith leaders, community organizers to rally against possible Chicago troop deployment

Faith leaders and community organizers were set to gather in Daley Plaza Monday morning to speak out against the hanging threat of a possible deployment of federal troops in Chicago.

At 10 a.m., the group will gather in Daley Plaza for what they have called an "urgent interfaith rally for justice and peace." The group will call for federal investment in such schools, health care, and violence reduction programs rather than troops.

The event comes as a war of words between President Trump and Illinois leaders continues to escalate, and President Trump sends mixed messages about his threats to send federal agents to the city.

President Trump has suggested sending in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to address illegal immigration, and the National Guard to crack down on crime.

Illinois leaders have said there is no evidence that troops are actually coming, but warn that the president's rhetoric is still dangerous.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Mr. Trump shared a screenshot that reads "'I love the smell of deportations in the morning ...' Chicago about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR." The AI-generated image appears to parody the movie "Apocalypse Now."

On CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) expressed alarm at President Trump's comments.

"Well, let's make it clear — the president of the United States essentially just declared war on uh a major city in his own nation," Duckworth said Sunday, "and if that's what he's declaring, then let me make it clear it would be an illegal order to declare war on a major city, any city within the United States, by the president of the United States."

In a post on X Saturday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker accused Mr. Trump of "threatening to go to war with an American city."

"This is not a joke. This is not normal," Pritzker wrote. "Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man. Illinois won't be intimidated by a wannabe dictator."

But on Sunday, the president told reporters at the White House that his administration is not "going to war" in Chicago.

"We're going to clean up our cities," Mr. Trump said. "We're going to clean them up, so they don't kill five people every weekend. That's not war, that's common sense."

Mr. Trump has targeted Chicago and other Democrat-led cities for expanded federal intervention. His administration has said it will step up immigration enforcement in the Windy City, as he did in Los Angeles, and would deploy National Guard troops to help fight crime. In addition to sending troops to Los Angeles in June, Mr. Trump deployed them last month in Washington, D.C., as part of his unprecedented law enforcement takeover of the nation's capital.

