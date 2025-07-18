Program in Lake Forest provides therapy through connection between horses and humans

Horses and humans and the gentle bond between them. For a program in north suburban Lake Forest, the motto is "best days happen here."

Equestrian Connection provides therapy services to people ranging in age from 2 to over 100. There's great care to match people to the horses who are changing their lives.

Nelly has been coming to equestrian connections for around five years. She said her favorite horse, Apple Annie, is much more than a pretty face.

"Apple Annie is like my soulmate. She really loves being around me, and I love being around her," Nelly said. "She knows what people think, feel, what they're going through."

Several studies show what Nelly knows; that horses can help their human buddies feel calm and confident.

"That movement of the horse is very regulating to the nervous system," said Equestrian Connection director of mental health programs Colette Collins, a clinical psychologist.

Equestrian Connection provides programs for clients with a wide gamut of issues, including trauma, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, grief, and more.

"There is a growing body of research that shows that doing psychotherapy while your body is in movement, that the brain processes information differently," Collins said.

With time, a horse and its rider are in synch, even in their breathing.

Elle Eason rides horses and reads to them. Her mom, Lindsey, said Equestrian Connection is a safe space – a second home to Elle. Lindsey said the program has been lifechanging.

"She's dyslexic. So we were having struggles with reading, and it kind of affected her confidence over time," she said. "Horses actually have this very calming and grounding presence, and that taught my daughter to take a step back, go slower, take a breath. And really, she began to believe in herself again."

Equestrian Connection founder and executive director Diana Schnell said it began out of sheer determination 24 years ago.

"I have a daughter, and four years later, we had twins. They're disabled," she said. "The doctors threw up their hands after three years of trying to get a diagnosis, and said 'Do everything you can.'"

Another special needs mom told Schnell about the wonders of horse therapy. She knew what she had to do.

"Called my husband, said, 'Can I quit my job and start this program?' and he said – probably later regretting it a few times, because it's been a tough road – 'sure,'" she said. "So we did. We opened it at a little barn down here. … Started with four horses and 15 kids."

That little barn grew to 16 acres, with a 16,000-square-foot heated arena. There's also a pond, grazing area, and sensory garden.

Since it began, Equestrian Connection has helped hundreds of thousands of clients, both kids and adults.

"Since I was about 12 years old, I've loved to be with horses and ride horses," said client Deanne Basofin. "But then I found later, when I was about in my 50s, I found out that I have multiple sclerosis, which kind of left that off the table."

Or so she thought.

Then Basofin found Equestrian Connection.

"It's like going back to … one of my things I love. Being able to do something that I love that I was not able to do before," she said. "I'm here to get stronger and work on balance and strength. … It's done tremendous things for me."

Equestrian Connection holds annual fundraisers called Marty's Barn Parties, named for one of the program's original supporters. Past performers include Martina McBride and Kenny Loggins.

All party proceeds go to services to help clients and keep projects going. After all, Schnell said doing good is the whole idea.

"That's why we're here on the Earth, right? To help each other," she said. "Somebody's looking over us, and it's working."

Equestrian Connection offers more than a dozen programs to enhance physical, mental, and emotional well-being – including some for veterans. It gives out $150,000 in scholarships every year.

The next Marty's Barn Party" is Sept. 27.