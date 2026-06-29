Extreme Heat Warning issued for Cook County, Heat Advisory for entire Chicago metro area at start of heat wave

The Chicago area is facing as dangerous heat locks in for the next several days in a heat wave that is expected to last nearly the entire week, with warnings and advisories taking effect at midday.

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for all of Cook County from 12 p.m. Monday through 10 p.m. on July 1.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Newton, Lake and Porter counties in Indiana from 12 p.m. through 10 p.m. on July 1.

An Extreme Heat Warning is the most serious of the National Weather Service's heat alerts, indicating extremely dangerous heat is happening or about to happen. If you're under the Extreme Heat Warning, you should avoid outdoor activities, especially during the day, avoid direct sunlight if you have to be outside, stay hydrated and try to stay in an air conditioned space as much as possible. You should also check on family and neighbors if possible, especially if they are children, seniors or vulnerable to heat because of illness or fragile health.

A Heat Advisory is issued when dangerous heat conditions are coming but not expected to reach the severity for an Excessive Heat Warning. Still, if you are under the Heat Advisory, you should try to limit your time outside, and consider postponing or rescheduling outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day. Drink plenty of water and take frequent inside breaks, and try to stay in a cool place during the hottest parts of the day or evening.

The hottest days this week are expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday, with high — but not as extreme — temperatures lingering into the July Fourth holiday weekend.

At 10 a.m., the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications will join the Mayor's office, health officials, the National Weather Service, and other agencies to discuss how they are preparing for this stretch of extreme heat, and what residents need to know to stay safe.

At 5 a.m. Monday, conditions were already getting muggy, in Chicago. It will grow more severe as the Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect at noon, with a Heat Advisory for surrounding counties, and all this will continue through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The hottest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday, when temperatures climb to the mid-90s and a heat index value around 105°.

Officials also encouraged people to check on older adults, neighbors, and anyone without air conditioning. Well-being checks for friends and loved ones are available through 311.

Chicago city officials have never forgotten the lessons of the historic and horrific heat wave of July 1995, which killed 739 people in the Chicago area. That heat wave remains the deadliest weather event in the city's history.

"So we have taken a lot of proactive steps since then, including a series of wellbeing checks," said Office of Emergency Management and Communications manage Matt Doughtie. "So anybody who needs a wellbeing check on a friend or family member can contact 311."

Health experts say the best option is to plan ahead before the heat arrives.

"Heat is definitely a more insidious type of a weather phenomenon, but it really is lethal, it can be, so it's important to plan ahead," said Dr. Sheetal Rao with UI Health, "making sure that you're not outside in the heat if you can, hydrating ahead of time. And finding a place to get cool."

Find a cooling center in Chicago or Cook County

City officials said when temperatures climb into the 90s, cooling centers open, and other heat response efforts begin to ramp up to help protect vulnerable residents.

Cooling centers will be available throughout the week at community service centers, libraries, Chicago Park District fieldhouses, City College of Chicago facilities, and police stations during their hours of operation.

Six cooling centers across Chicago will be available, including:

Auburn Gresham Center – 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications also maintains a map of all cooling centers and public facilities in the city that can be used during a heat wave if you don't have reliable air conditioning. The map is interactive and lists all facilities, their locations and their hours.

Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Library, City Colleges of Chicago and Chicago Police District locations are also available to the public to cool down during the heat wave, during their hours of operation.

Cook County has dozens of cooing centers that are open and available during the summer, and also often extends their hours heat events.

Two locations are open 24 hours a day at all times: the Evanston cooing center at 1703 Orrington Avenue and the Hazel Crest Department of Fire and Rescue at 3000 W. 170th Place.

Several other cooling centers are open 24/7 during heat waves:

Orland Park Police Department at 15100 S. Ravinia Avenue

Bettenhausen Rec Center in Tinley Park at 8125 W. 171st Street

Tinley Park Police Department at 7850 W. 183rd Street

Tinley Park Public Safety Building at 17355 S. 68th Court

Chicago's public swimming pools are also open for the season and can be used to cool down during the heat wave, but remember to stay hydrated and know that the hottest part of the day is still dangerous even if you're in water.

People experiencing homelessness can and should contact the city for help finding shelter during the heat wave.

Anyone seeking shelter may contact 311 to request shelter placement, OEMC said.

The Shelter Placement and Resource Center (SPARC) – 2241 S. Halsted St.

Provides shelter placement assistance and overflow beds for single adults.



Not a cooling center or shelter—call ahead to ensure availability: (773) 825-3956

The Salvation Army Emergency Assessment and Resource Center (EHARC) – 924 N. Christiana Ave.

Provides shelter placement assistance and overflow beds for families with children under 18 years of age.



Not a cooling center or shelter—call ahead to ensure availability: (872) 281-7610

DFSS-funded shelters

Most operate 24/7 year-round.



DFSS typically activates all overnight shelters to operate 24/7 throughout extreme weather conditions.



DFSS funds delegate agencies for expanded operations.

DFSS Homeless Outreach and Prevention (HOP) teams and street outreach partners will be out working to help unhoused Chicagoans as well, offering transportation to cooling centers, distributing essentials like water and hygiene supplies and providing food gift cards, bus cards and informational resources.

Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke and what to do

The greatest health risks during a heat wave are heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

It is easy to become overheated and dehydrated during excessively hot weather; it is essential you drink water and drinks with electrolytes to stayed hydrated and stay safe during heat waves.

Heat exhaustion is milder than heat stroke, and can develop over days instead of minutes or hours. Heat exhaustion symptoms include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, high body temperature and decreased urine output.

To treat heat exhaustion, move into a cool indoor space or shade immediately, drink liquids, remove unnecessary clothing including socks and shoes, use cold water or a cold compress on the head, face and neck to cool down, and frequently sip cold water. The CDC also encourages calling 911 or taking the person to an urgent care clinic or the emergency room for treatment.

Symptoms of heatstroke include confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech, hot and dry skin or profuse sweating, very high body temperature, loss of consciousness, and very high body temperature. If treatment is delayed, it can quickly become fatal, the CDC warns.

If you are with someone experiencing heatstroke, call 911 immediately and stay with that person until paramedics arrive. Move the person into a shaded, cool area, remove their outer clothing and work to cool them down as quickly as possible, preferably with cold water or an ice bath. You can also get the skin wet, place cold, wet cloths on the skin or soak their clothing with cold water. You should also fan them to get air circulating around them which will help water and sweat evaporate and also help cool them down.

If you can, place cold, wet cloths or ice on their head, neck, in their armpits and on their groin to help cool them down faster.