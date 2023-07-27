Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Extreme heat to linger Friday with chance of storms

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friday will be the 17th Air Pollution Action Day for Chicago.

Extreme heat is expected to linger through Friday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

The only place with some relief will be Lake and Cook counties, especially near the lake. Heat index values could top out near 110 degrees for our far south and southwest counties.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area at a Level 2 (out of 5) for severe weather Friday. Models are favoring two timeframes with higher coverage:

  1. 3 a.m. through the morning rush. (There is a possibility that this storm cluster could track across Wisconsin instead of Illinois.)
  2. Sunset to midnight. All hazards are possible as this line moves through our area.
TONIGHT: STORM CHANCE BY DAYBREAK. MUGGY & WARM. LOW 75.

FRIDAY: STORM THREAT. ESPECIALLY SUNSET TO MIDNIGHT. HIGH 94. HEAT INDEX IN THE TRIPLE DIGITS AWAY FROM LAKE MICHIGAN.

SATURDAY: MORNING LEFTOVER SHOWER. THEN CLEARING. COOLER. HIGH 80.

SUNDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 82.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 2:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

