CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra is back to business just in time to offer extra service for Riot Fest this weekend.

BNSF trains will provide extra service and make extra stops at the Western Avenue station this Saturday and Sunday.

That station is a short walk from the Douglass Park festival site in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

To accommodate music fans headed to @RiotFest, Metra BNSF trains will provide extra service and make extra stops at its Western Avenue Station on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, providing a convenient way to travel to and from the festival. https://t.co/w8sRziCPqJ pic.twitter.com/vyFrUVNGMr — Metra (@Metra) September 15, 2022