Extensive delays on Metra UP-N for vehicle stuck on tracks near Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra UP-N commuters can expect extensive delays during their morning commute as crews respond to a vehicle stuck on the tracks near Highland Park.

Metra said train No. 302 is moving with extensive delays.

Metra Alert UP-N - Train #302, scheduled to arrive Ogilvie Transportation Center at 6:23 AM, is on the move and has incurred an extensive delay, due to an earlier vehicle stuck on the tracks. Updated at 6:13. a.m. — Metra UP-N (@metraUPN) April 10, 2023

Metra said trains No. 300, 308, 305 and 302 have been impacted.

Metra Alert UP-N - Train #300, scheduled to arrive Ogilvie Transportation Center at 5:23 AM - remains stopped near Fort Sheridan, vehicle stuck on the tracks. Extensive delays are anticipated — Metra UP-N (@metraUPN) April 10, 2023

Most of the listed trains will not operate.

Metra Alert UP-N - Train #308 scheduled to depart Highland Park at 6:59 AM, will not operate today due to a vehicle stuck on the tracks near Highland Park. Trains #310 and #312 will accommodate Customers. — Metra UP-N (@metraUPN) April 10, 2023

Extensive delays are expected.