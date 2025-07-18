Explosion at Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department facility leaves 3 deputies dead

Three deputies were killed on Friday morning after an explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department facility, the department confirmed.

The explosion was reported just before 7:30 a.m., authorities said.

In a statement, Attorney General Pamela Bondi said federal agents were at the scene.

"I just spoke to [U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli] about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles," she posted to X. "Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff's deputies killed."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the department was working with local and federal law enforcement to respond to the incident.

Mayor Karen Bass confirmed that investigators were assisting at the scene.

"The thoughts of all Angelenos are with all of those impacted by this blast," she added.

LOS ANGELES CALIF. JULY 18, 2025 L.A. County Sheriff's deputies outside the Biscailuz Center Academy Training center, where three deputies were killed during a training accident on Friday morning, July 18, 2025. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Carlin Stiehl

The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was briefed on the situation and was offering full state assistance for the response.

The incident occurred at the Biscailuz Center Training Academy, which is located adjacent to the 710 Freeway and just south of the 10 Freeway. The facility opened in 2017.

The cause of the explosion was not revealed as of 9 a.m. The deputies had yet to be identified.

No other injuries were reported.

According to a LASD spokesperson, the explosion occurred in the parking lot of the Special Enforcement Bureau at the facility. It's not clear if it took place during a training operation.

California State University, Los Angeles, which is located just north of the facility, issued a statement confirming that there was no threat to campus. An on-campus parking lot was being used as a staging area for the Sheriff's Department.

In a statement, L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said he was monitoring the situation and offered her condolences to the families affected.

"I am heartbroken to hear of the terrible tragedy that has unfolded today at an L.A. County Sheriff's Department facility. I am closely tracking the situation as we learn more about what occurred and the condition of those affected," she said. "My heart is heavy, and my thoughts are with the brave men and women of the Sheriff's Department during this difficult time. We stand with them and their families as they navigate the hours and days ahead."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.