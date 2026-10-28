Experts warn of toxic human treats, other dangers for pets at Halloween

Halloween can pose a variety of hazards for pets, and the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control and other experts had some advice.

The department noted that care must be taken when putting a pet in a costume. Owners must ensure that pets can tolerate a costume — many may for a short time, but might not want to be stuck in a costume the whole day long.

Owners also must ensure that costumes don't constrict pets' movement or impair breathing or eyesight. No part of a costume should go over a pet's nose or mouth, and hats should not obstruct their eyes.

Potential choking hazards such as loose beads or strings should also be avoided.

For trick-or-treating, the department warned that small children may be afraid of dogs, while dogs themselves may be afraid of all the commotion with gaggles of kids coming to the door. Pet owners are arrived to secure their pets in a room away from the front door so they don't get agitated and book it.

"Make sure that they have a safe, secure quiet area when you're opening the door during the trick-or-treating hours," Dr. Jennifer Osterling of the Animal Care Center of Shorewood told CBS News Chicago earlier this week.

The county department also advised that people should consider leaving their pets at home rather than taking them along when trick-or-treating. If a dog does come trick-or-treating, he or she should be kept on a short leash and outfitted in some reflective gear, and owners should be aware of their surroundings.

The department noted that costumes can also scare pets and make them more reactive than usual.

Osterling also advised making sure pets' microchips are up to date with current information.

"And also, consult your veterinarian if [your pet would] be a good candidate for anxiety medications prior to Halloween just to help take the edge off," she said.

Meanwhile, veterinarians warn that some tasty treats that are fine for humans, such as chocolate, can be dangerous for dogs.

Dogs are sensitive to a compound in chocolate called theobromine, which is in the same class of compounds as caffeine and can cause hyperactivity, agitation, increased heart rate, and even muscle tremors and seizures if a dog eats too much of it, the ASPCA said.

Chocolate also contains caffeine itself, which can have the same effects.

The ASPCA and other organizations noted that the type of chocolate does matter. The Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine noted that usually, the darker the chocolate, the higher the risk for dogs — with cocoa powder being the most dangerous, followed by unsweetened or baker's chocolate, then semisweet or sweet dark chocolate and milk chocolate.

One ounce of milk chocolate per pound of a dog's body weight can be deadly, while as little as 0.1 ounce of unsweetened baking chocolate per pound of a dog's weight can be fatal, the college said.

Signs of chocolate toxicity include vomiting, diarrhea, increased thirst and urination, restlessness, fast breathing, increased heart rate or irregular heart rhythm, hyperexcitability, tremors, incoordination, seizures, fever, and even coma, the college said.

If a dog does eat chocolate, an owner should call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435 of their regular veterinarian, the organization said. The hotline is open 24/7/365 and specializes in toxicology, and its staff will advise whether monitoring is sufficient or if a dog needs to go to a veterinary ER.

Chocolate is dangerous for cats too, but cats do not have sweet taste buds and are more discriminating on what they eat, so they are more likely to leave chocolate alone, the ASPCA said. But if a cat does eat chocolate, a call to the hotline is also advised.

It will also take far less chocolate to cause a problem for smaller dogs compared with big dogs.

Chocolate is not the only dangerous Halloween substance for pets. The artificial sweetener xylitol also poses a threat, Osterling explained.

"We want to be concerned about sugar-free gum containing xylitol, and we want to worry about even sugar-free peanut butter can also contain xylitol, which can be deadly to pets because it causes severe hypoglycemia," she said.

Raisins are also a danger.

"A lot of people know that grapes can be toxic and cause acute kidney failure, and because raisins are gapes dehydrated, people don't think of it right away, but it is able to cause the same symptoms just like grapes," Osterling said.

Even candy that does not contain toxic compounds can be a problem for pets due to its fat content. For instance, white chocolate contains almost no theobromine at all, but the sugar and fat in it could lead to pancreatitis for dogs.

Osterling also noted that some flowers and plants can be toxic to pets. The chrysanthemum, a classic fall flower, is toxic to dogs, cats, and horses.

The ASPCA has a list of plants with information on pet toxicity.