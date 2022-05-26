Experts express importance of eliminating stigmas when promoting mental health

CHICAGO (CBS) -- May is Mental Health Awareness month and here at CBS 2, we're working on sharing stories that shatter stigmas.

It takes bravery, courage, and a calling to be willing to talk about one of life's most devastating losses -- suicide.

The numbers involving children and teens remain concerning. But as CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports, professionals and those who've walked that path remain dedicated to saving lives.

"It's a moment where she's in somebody else's kitchen holding somebody else's dog. But she is purely joyful."

This is the photo Cara Levinson says best captures her daughter Elana.

"Most of Elana's life you know, 99 percent of her life was not in crisis mode. More than that. It's that period when she was that is so, unfortunately, had a 100 percent effect."

In 2007, at age 18, Elana died by suicide. The loss has had countless ripple effects on her family. One is how it motivated her mother to share their experience and shepherd others.

"Sometimes love is not enough to help those we love," Levinson said.

Levinson is now a trained grief educator, who's dedicated this chapter of her life to eliminating stigmas, promoting mental health, and chairs Illinois's chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. It is work that's always been important. Ask any professional working with the teenage population, and you'll learn it has more urgency now.

"Their stress levels are higher than I've ever seen it in my 20 years of practice."

We spoke with Philip Martinez, a licensed clinical professional counselor. He says the bar for young people to meet is higher, beyond just parents or teachers, but peers. And the internet can often magnify it.

"And they put it on themselves in many of them are adept at hiding it, so that's why many parents are blindsided whether there's an act or a note or they hear something on social media," he said.

The numbers, of how many young people die by suicide might blindside you, too.

The CDC's latest data from 2020 shows it is the 15th leading cause of death in Illinois. Suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for ages 10 to 24.

Mental Health experts fear those numbers have only increased due to the upheaval and isolation in the lives of our youth in the last two years. Enough that last fall, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children's Hospital Association declared a national state of emergency in children's mental health.

"For parents, it is very difficult to go to their teen and say are you thinking of taking your life. Are you thinking of killing yourself?" Martinez said.

Martinez says there is no evidence that saying those words gives kids the idea. Instead, it could cut through the fog, and make an impact.

"They may put up that wall 99 of 100 times, but it's that 100th time you're going to be glad you did."

There is less of a stigma now, talking about mental health and dark thoughts -- different from 15 years ago when Elana Levinson passed. It is something her mother is thankful for.

"We're simply more open about it, which is ultimately a very, very good thing.," Levinson said.

It is never just one thing that leads to someone taking their own life. And there's not necessarily one thing that will save them. It's often a mix of tough conversations, professional help, and tireless advocacy. Cara Levinson knows that too well.

"Everything I do, I do ultimately, with her in mind," she said.

So, with Elana's joy as her driving force, she shares her knowledge with others who find themselves on a similar path -- trying to help their children.

"This is one way for me to honor her life and not make everything I think about her be about her death. Because she did live. For 18 plus years, and this is what I do in her memory," Levinson said.

For more resources for all ages, visit the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

And a reminder that help is available 24/7 for those considering taking their life or those worried about someone else and looking for advice on how to respond. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.