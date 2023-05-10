Chicago First Alert Weather: Expect an even warmer Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As high pressure stays parked across our region, we continue to enjoy sunny skies and mild temperatures.

The only cooling is by the lakeside due to a light breeze off the 54-degree lake, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. Tomorrow areas away from Lake Michigan will soar into the middle 80s. The normal high for this time of year is around 68 degrees.

Rain arrives on Friday morning. Model trends favor a drier time during Friday evening through most of Saturday with only a few showers around. The rain will return for Sunday with cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: FAIR & MILD. LOW 55.

THURSDAY: A SUNNY START. AFTERNOON HIGH CLOUDS. WARM. HIGH 82.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH 73.

