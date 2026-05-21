Former Exelon executive David Glockner confirmed as new Chicago Inspector General

Former federal prosecutor and Exelon executive David Glockner was confirmed as Chicago's new inspector general Wednesday at during the city council's weekly meeting.

Glocker is a former prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney's Office and led investigations as the Securities and Exchange Commission as well. Most recently he served as the Executive Vice President for Compliance, Audit, and Risk at Exelon, the parent company of ComEd.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson nominated Glockner for the role in April, when Deborah Witzburg stepped down at the end of her four-year term.

At Exelon, Glockner led their compliance and ethics program, overhauling it in the wake of the ComEd bribery scandal. He also served for a time as chief compliance officer at Citadel LLC, the hedge fund founded by billionaire Ken Griffin.

Glockner has said he wants city investigations to move faster and focus on the city's finances more robustly.