Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Exelon executive David Glockner confirmed as new Chicago Inspector General

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Former federal prosecutor and Exelon executive David Glockner was confirmed as Chicago's new inspector general Wednesday at during the city council's weekly meeting.

Glocker is a former prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney's Office and led investigations as the Securities and Exchange Commission as well. Most recently he served as the Executive Vice President for Compliance, Audit, and Risk at Exelon, the parent company of ComEd.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson nominated Glockner for the role in April, when Deborah Witzburg stepped down at the end of her four-year term.

At Exelon, Glockner led their compliance and ethics program, overhauling it in the wake of the ComEd bribery scandal. He also served for a time as chief compliance officer at Citadel LLC, the hedge fund founded by billionaire Ken Griffin.

Glockner has said he wants city investigations to move faster and focus on the city's finances more robustly. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue