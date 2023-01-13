Evidence hearing Friday in Delphi murders

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Accused Delphi, Indiana killer Richard Allen will be in court Friday where 29 pieces of evidence will be discussed.

Defense attorneys said they need each piece of evidence to defend Allen, who is charged with killing 14-year old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams back in 2017.

One point of contention, the issuing of a search warrant in October and the taking of items from Allen's home.

The prosecutor says he has already told the defense and the court what evidence he will and will not agree to surrender.