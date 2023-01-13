Watch CBS News
Local News

Evidence hearing Friday in Delphi murders

/ CBS Chicago

Evidence hearing Friday in Delphi murders
Evidence hearing Friday in Delphi murders 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Accused Delphi, Indiana killer Richard Allen will be in court Friday where 29 pieces of evidence will be discussed. 

Defense attorneys said they need each piece of evidence to defend Allen, who is charged with killing 14-year old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams back in 2017.

One point of contention, the issuing of a search warrant in October and the taking of items from Allen's home.

The prosecutor says he has already told the defense and the court what evidence he will and will not agree to surrender.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 5:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.