Man charged with robbing two postal workers in Evanston

2 U.S. postal workers robbed at gunpoint into Evanston

2 U.S. postal workers robbed at gunpoint into Evanston

2 U.S. postal workers robbed at gunpoint into Evanston

The above video is from a previous report

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with robbing two U.S. postal workers in north suburban Evanston.

Everett Pullett, 32, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Evanston Police said, around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, a postal worker was robbed by two people in the 1600 block of Monroe Street.

The next day, another postal worker was robbed by a single gunman shortly before noon in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue.

City officials confirmed both victims were robbed of their "arrow keys," which are used to access secured vestibules and common areas of condo and apartment buildings.

With the help of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Evanston Police were able to identify a vehicle connected to the robbery, and located it around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Ridge Avenue, where officers took Pullett into custody.

Police said Pullett had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and a search of his home turned up a Glock 36 handgun, proceeds from the robberies, and clothes worn during the robberies.

Pullett is due to appear in bond court in Skokie on Friday.

Police are still searching for the second suspect in the first robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston Police at 847-866-5040.