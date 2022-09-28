2 U.S. postal workers robbed at gunpoint into Evanston

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two U.S. postal workers were robbed at gunpoint in Evanston.

Both incidents involved an offender with a handgun who took the victim's "arrow keys." City officials confirmed "arrow keys" allow access to secured vestibules and common areas of condo and apartment buildings

The first incident took place on September 26 in the 1600 block of Monroe Street around 4:05 p.m. The second incident took place on September 27 in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue around 11:55 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston police at 847-866-5040.