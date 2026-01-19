Rainbow PUSH breakfast, other events scheduled in Chicago for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the federal holiday commemorating the Civil Rights leader.

Events are planned around Chicagoland honoring Dr. King's legacy, including the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's MLK Breakfast, which is part of the organization's 37th annual MLK Commemoration Weekend program.

This year, journalist Don Lemon will headline the event, and the Leo High School choir is set to perform. Eight people will be honored with the Trailblazing and Excellence Award for innovation, leadership, and impact in their fields.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, and Treasurer Michael Frerichs, U.S. Reps. Jonathan Jackson and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois), Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Westchester), Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and Cook Conty Circuit Court Clerk Mariyana Spyropoulos are all expected to attend.

The breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the Millennium Room in the Fairmont Hotel, 200 N. Columbus Dr.

Northwestern University has also launched a series of events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Sunday, dozens of people gathered on campus for a candlelight vigil.

The university has events scheduled all week, including a panel with keynote speakers on Tuesday at the Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall on the Evanston Campus. The events conclude with a public speaking competition on Friday.

In Chicago's south suburbs, the Village of Flossmoor is honoring Dr. King with its 11th annual day of service. From blood drives to thank-yous for veterans, there are plenty of ways to get involved.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, blood donations are being accepted at the Irwin Community Center, at 18120 Highland Ave. in Homewood. Meanwhile at Flossmoor Village Hall, people can build yard signs calling for peace, love, and community at the Flossmoor Village Hall from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Flossmoor is also looking for donations like food and hygiene products that can be dropped off at village hall.

In Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, more than 300 volunteers will clean up John H. Vanderpoel Elementary School, 9510 S. Prospect Ave., as part of the eight day of service put on by the community group ChiGivesBack.

The volunteers will organize classrooms, paint hallways, and complete mural projects. They will be working from 9 am. to 5 p.m.

At the Giving Factory, 2500 W. Bradley Pl., the nonprofit Cradles to Crayons is gathering volunteers Monday to sort through donations of coats, hats, boots, and warm layers for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The winter clothing will then go to people who need it.

This event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Park District is hosting its first ever Day of Racial Healing. There are two events — one for teens and one for families.

The events include workshops, cultural performances, and chances for the community to talk.

The event for teens is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph Dr. The family event is happening Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Seward Park, 375 W. Elm St.