Evanston's Greenwood Street Beach to remain closed for 2022 season due to lifeguard shortage

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Greenwood Street Beach in Evanston is expected to remain closed for the rest of the summer season this year due to a shortage of lifeguards.

The City of Evanston has signed on 23 new certified lifeguards for the 2022 season, but there are still not enough lifeguards to operate all the city's beaches safely. Thus, Greenwood Street Beach will be closed so as to direct limited resources to the other Evanston beaches.

"The safety of visitors and staff is our top priority as we work to provide exceptional lakefront recreation opportunities this summer," Evanston Parks & Recreation Director Audrey Thompson said in a news release. "Amid a nationwide lifeguard shortage and swimming closures in a number of Chicago-area communities, our team has focused on retaining and recruiting USLA-certified lifeguards committed to a culture of safety, accountability and trust. We appreciate the public's understanding as we work to ensure safety for all beachgoers and staff this season."

City of Evanston-operated South Boulevard Beach, Lee Street Beach, Clark Street Beach, and Lighthouse Beach all remain open. Lincoln Street Beach, which is operated by Northwestern University, is also open.

Greenwood Street Beach saw the lowest number of visitors of any Evanston beach in 2021.

More information about Evanston beaches – which, unlike Chicago beaches, require passes that are free only to Evanston residents and cost money for non-residents – is available at cityofevanston.org/beaches or by calling or texting (847) 448-4311.

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard in Evanston should go to cityofevanston.org/jobs.