Evanston to begin giving out beach passes on Monday

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Evanston will begin issuing beach passes this coming Monday, ahead of the opening of beaches on Memorial Day weekend.

The city will provide beach passes for free to Evanston residents. Anyone who lives in Evanston may pick up their passes from the Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St.; the Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave.; the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community center, 1655 Foster St.; the Ecology Center, 2024 McCormick Blvd.; and the Chandler-Newberger Community Center, 1028 Central St., during their office hours.

Passes will not be issued at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.

Evanston residents who are picking up beach passes must provide proof of residency – which may include a driver's license or a most-recent utility bill. High school students in Evanston may show their school ID for a free season pass.

Beach passes are also available to non-Evanston residents, but in that case, they cost money. Beginning May 2, daily passes will be available for purchase on the Viply app – an authorized mobile beach pass vendor that can be downloaded through the App store on Apple products or through Google Play. After creating an account, users should select "City of Evanston" and then select the type and number of beach passes they wish to buy. Mobile beach passes can be scanned at beach entrances.

Daily beach passes may also be purchased during office hours at the Dempster Street and Clark Street beach offices.

Season beach passes must be purchased in person at one of the aforementioned community centers.

Daily beach admission prices for non-Evanston residents are $10 per person. Babies under the age of 1 may enter for free.

Season passes are available at a discounted rate of $30 for residents of neighboring Skokie, but cost $46 for non-Skokie or Evanston residents through June 10.

A season beach pass is valid from time of purchase through Labor Day.

More information about Evanston beaches is available at this website, or by phone or text at (847) 448-4311.