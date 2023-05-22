Whole Foods evacuated in Evanston after bomb threat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Whole Foods grocery store in north suburban Evanston was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.

Evanston police said, around 11:40 a.m., a Whole Foods employee called police after receiving a call that a bomb had been placed inside the store.

Police responded and evacuated all employees and customers from the store, and closed off nearby streets while they investigated. The Cook County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called in to assist with a search of the building.

No bomb was found during a search of the building, and police gave the all-clear shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Anyone who might know who made the threat, or has any other information about the case should call Evanston Police at 847-866-5040 or the FBI at 312-421-6700. You can also text tips to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.