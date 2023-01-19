Evanston police to give out steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Evanston is the latest municipality to begin giving out steering wheel clubs to deter the theft of Hyundais.

The Evanston Police Department said it is partnering with Hyundai Motor America to give away free steering wheel locks to all Evanston community members who own or lease a Hyundai made before 2021. Anyone who lives or works in Evanston is eligible to register.

Community members must come to the Evanston Police Station at a scheduled time, and will need to bring their Hyundai along with proof of Evanston residency or employment before being given a steering wheel lock.

Pre-registration is required, and steering wheel lock supply is limited. The following dates and times are available:

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Noon-1 p.m.

5-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

8-9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

8-9: a.m.

Noon-1 p.m.

Evanston community members should come to the front desk of the police station at their scheduled time. A Community Policing unit officer will handle the distribution of the steering wheel clubs. Registration can be completed here.

Kias have been targeted for theft in recent months along with Hyundais, but the Evanston police announcement only mentioned Hyundais.

Orland Park also announced this month that it is giving out steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners. In Chicago, the Austin (15th) Chicago Police District is also giving out The Club in an offer to anyone who lives in the city.