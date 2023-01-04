Watch CBS News
Orland Park offering free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The village of Orland Park is offering to provide steering wheel lock devices to Hyundai owners, in a bid to curb a recent string of thefts.

Hyundai and Kia vehicles have become popular targets for car thieves, inspired by a TikTok video showing how to start them without a key.

The Orland Park Police Department received a donation of anti-theft steering wheel locks from Hyundai, and will provide them to people who live in Orland Park and can show proof they own a Hyundai.

Anyone interested in setting up an appointment to get one should email police secretary Angela Burman at aburman@orlandpark.org. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In an effort to combat recent thefts targeting Hyundai owners, OPPD has received anti-theft steering wheel lock devices...

Posted by Orland Park Police Department on Wednesday, January 4, 2023
