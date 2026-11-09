Evanston-Sckokie School District 65 to vote on school closures Monday

A vote at a Monday night school board meeting is expected to decide whether Evanston-Skokie School District 65 will close two schools.

The school board has been debating and discussing the potential closures at meetings for the last month.

The closures would cut more than 30 positions from before and after school care programs, and save the district almost $3 million annually.

The district is currently operating on a budget deficit of about $5 million at the moment.

District leaders held several meetings in October, telling parents and staff that schools facing declining enrollment and aging buildings would need to close. They recommended closing Lincolnwood and Dewey elementary schools.



Leaders said both schools have seen enrollment decline by 33%.

If they close, more than 700 students will have to change schools, and it could also cut transportation for pre-K students.



This is the second year the district has announced school closures. They indicated they are not planning to sell the properties, saying they could be renovated in the future.

Parents that spoke to CBS News Chicago at some of the meetings in October share concerns about the district's fate after former superintendent Devon Horton pled guilty to wire fraud, embezzlement and tax charges stemming from his time at Evanston-Skokie.

A final decision on the closures is expected at a school board meeting Monday night.