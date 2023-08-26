Watch CBS News
Local News

Evanston police hosting gun buyback Saturday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Evanston police hosting gun buyback event
Evanston police hosting gun buyback event 00:25

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Evanston police department is working to get unwanted guns off the street.

They're hosting a gun buyback event on Saturday.

Gun owners can turn in their guns and receive $100.

Ammunition and BB guns can also be turned in for $25 each.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church near Clark and Ridge Avenue.

All guns turned in will be destroyed. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 9:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.