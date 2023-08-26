Evanston police hosting gun buyback Saturday

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Evanston police department is working to get unwanted guns off the street.

They're hosting a gun buyback event on Saturday.

Gun owners can turn in their guns and receive $100.

Ammunition and BB guns can also be turned in for $25 each.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church near Clark and Ridge Avenue.

All guns turned in will be destroyed.