Evanston police hosting free steering wheel lock giveaway for Kia owners next week

EVANSTON, Ill (CBS) -- The Evanston Police Department is helping Kia owners combat the recent rise in thefts.

They're hosting a free steering wheel lock giveaway next week in partnership with Kia America.

The locks will be distributed to residents of Evanston who own or lease a Kia, but they will have to register to receive one.

Those who register must arrive at their scheduled time and will also need to bring their vehicle along with proof of Evanston residency. Supplies are limited.

To register for the event visit the City of Evanston's website.

Below is the complete list of days and times for the event:

Tuesday – Feb. 14

8:00 - 9:00 a.m.

12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday – Feb. 15

5:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Thursday – Feb. 16

12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

5:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Friday – Feb. 17