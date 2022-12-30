Last day to apply for Evanston Police Department Chaplin

Last day to submit applications for Evanston police chaplain

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Today is your last day to submit an application to join Evanston's clergy team.

The Evanston Police Department is looking for volunteers to serve as a police chaplain or an on-call chaplain.

The chaplains will help support members of the police department through presence and prayer.

If you're interested in submitting an application, information can be found at cityofevanston.org.