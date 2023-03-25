Evanston man charged in I-94 shooting that left 1 dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Evanston man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Interstate 94 last year.

Illinois State Police said Terry Reid, 27, was arrested at his home in Evanston on Thursday.

On Sept. 17, authorities responded to the area of Interstate 94 southbound at Interstate 55 where a 34-year-old man was struck and killed by gunfire from a passenger vehicle.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office also approved an arrest warrant for an additional suspect, a 26-year-old man also from Evanston, who was believed to be with Reid at the time of the shooting, ISP said.

Reid is charged with one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder for his connection with the shooting.

He is being held at the Cook County Correctional Center after appearing at a bond hearing on Friday where he was denied bail.

The investigation is still open and ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.