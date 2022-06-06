Watch CBS News
Local News

Evanston holds its second ever Pride Parade

/ CBS Chicago

Evanston holds second ever Pride Parade
Evanston holds second ever Pride Parade 00:33

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- People came out in force to show their LGBTQ pride in Evanston Sunday afternoon. 

It was the town's second ever Pride Parade. This year's theme was unity, equality and visibility. 

And the parade was certainly visible. 

More than a dozen vehicles decked out with rainbow streamers, flags and balloons made their way around town. 

Residents along the parade route also took part in the festivities by decking their homes out with pride-themed decorations. 

First published on June 5, 2022 / 7:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.