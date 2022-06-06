Evanston holds its second ever Pride Parade

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- People came out in force to show their LGBTQ pride in Evanston Sunday afternoon.

It was the town's second ever Pride Parade. This year's theme was unity, equality and visibility.

And the parade was certainly visible.

More than a dozen vehicles decked out with rainbow streamers, flags and balloons made their way around town.

Residents along the parade route also took part in the festivities by decking their homes out with pride-themed decorations.