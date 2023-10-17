Watch CBS News
Elderly woman critically injured in crash in Chicago suburb

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An 80-year-old woman was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, after she was hit by a car on a busy street in north suburban Evanston.

Police said the driver remained on the scene after the crash near Central Street and Lincolnwood Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Central Street was expected to remain closed between Lincolnwood and Ewing "for a prolonged period of time," police said.

