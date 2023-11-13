Evanston City Council to vote on future of Northwestern's Ryan Field

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Evanston's full City Council is coming together to decide whether to rebuild Northwestern's Ryan Field.

There's been a lot of back and forth since Northwestern unveiled the $800 million project more than a year ago. The 35,000-seat stadium would host fans during the football season.

The field could potentially host up to six concerts during the off-season, bringing the city nearly $80 million in revenue yearly.

That would require the land to be rezoned.

Some are not on board with the plan, including the Evanston Land Commission who advised against rezoning last month.

Northwestern responded to the opposition by offering a $100 million dollar benefit package to support Evanston city services and programs.

While some support the economic boost, others argue the neighborhood would suffer from the congestion and noise during the off-season.

That meeting is set for 5 p.m.

If the ordinances pass, the nearly century-old stadium would be demolished so Northwestern can break ground on the new Ryan Field which is slated to be complete in three years.