Evanston City Council vote put on hold for controversial plan for Northwestern's Ryan Field

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The saga over the future of Ryan Field at Northwestern University took a new turn Monday night.

The university wants to build a big new stadium that also hosts concerts. But many neighbors have rallied together to fight the development – saying the noise, crowds, and congestion just aren't worth the benefits.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, things were put on hold again Monday at a fiery Evanston City Council meeting – where Northwestern pledged $100 million to the community.

On weekdays, Ryan Field is quiet. But just blocks away, along with the ubiquitous school pride for Northwestern, front lawns are filled with loud and passionate feelings – both for and against a new stadium proposal.

"A vote in favor of this project is a vote for all of Evanston," one resident said at the meeting.

But another said, "This is just not OK."

Northwestern is proposing a privately-funded stadium that would host up to six concerts a year in addition to Wildcats football games.

The plan would require the land to be rezoned – a major sticking point for those against the idea, including neighboring Wilmette.

"We are here on behalf of the Wilmette Village Board to object to Northwestern's proposed text amendment - specifically the concerts at Ryan Field," Wilmette Village President Senta Plunkett said at the meeting.

"It's a residential area with small streets, and we simply do not have the capacity for that kind of traffic," said Andrea Smeeton, who is also against the rezoning.

But supporters noted the fiscal benefits the new stadium would bring.

"I think allowing six days of concerts and events to bring in additional revenue for our city - we absolutely need to be considering that," said Peggy Baxter.

On Monday, Northwestern responded by announcing a $100 million benefits package over 10 years that would support Evanston city services and programs.

The $100 million community benefits agreement proposal will support the redevelopment of Ryan Field, as well as work toward a stronger relationship between Northwestern and the City of Evanston.

Northwestern said it will triple Northwestern's contributions to the Evanston Good Neighbor Fund – contributing $3 million a year. The university will also award a minimum of $2 million a year in financial aid for Evanston high school students – and work to increase applications and admissions to Northwestern for those students.

Northwestern will also distribute in aggregate $1 million a year to Evanston not-for-profits, schools, faith-based institutions, and community organizations – and extend the Racial Equity and Community Program Grant, which gives $500,000 a year to organizations that work toward a goal of racial equity. Northwestern further said it will provide $250,000 a year to revitalize downtown Evanston.

Northwestern added that among other things, it plans to guarantee $500,000 in aggregate to the two Evanston school districts through a ticket surcharge on all Ryan Field concert tickets.

The university said it also plans to use 35 percent minority- and women-owned contractors for stadium construction, with priority for Evanston-based businesses.

In a news release, Northwestern said the planned new stadium "is estimated to generate more than $659.9 million in economic impact to Evanston over the lifetime of the project. The design, planning and construction will support more than 2,900 jobs and generate $12 million in direct fees to Evanston."

"There's no other proposal on the table as attractive as what Northwestern is bringing to us," said Baxter.

But Smeeton said, "I don't believe concerts - six concerts - are going to be a financial windfall for the businesses in Evanston."

At a meeting earlier this month, the Evanston Land Commission advised against rezoning the stadium for concerts. But the decision will ultimately be up to the full Evanston City Council, which is expected to take a vote in mid-November.