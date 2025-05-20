Evanston beaches to open for summer season this weekend, but you will need a pass

Evanston beaches will reopen for the season this Saturday, but passes are required upon entry.

The City of Evanston provides beach passes to all residents with zip codes 60201 or 60202.

A full list of each pass pickup location can be found here. IDs, lease agreements, mortgages, utility bills, and voter registration cards are among the accepted documents needed to get a pass.

Non-Evanston residents can access the beach with a daily beach ticket available on the city's website. Non-resident daily beach tickets cost $12, but Skokie residents pay just $10 for the pass.

Evanston residents can purchase a discounted daily ticket for visiting guests for $5.

Beaches will remain open through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 1.