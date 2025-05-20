Watch CBS News
Local News

Evanston beaches to open for summer season this weekend, but you will need a pass

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Evanston beaches will reopen for the season this Saturday, but passes are required upon entry. 

The City of Evanston provides beach passes to all residents with zip codes 60201 or 60202. 

A full list of each pass pickup location can be found here. IDs, lease agreements, mortgages, utility bills, and voter registration cards are among the accepted documents needed to get a pass. 

Non-Evanston residents can access the beach with a daily beach ticket available on the city's website. Non-resident daily beach tickets cost $12, but Skokie residents pay just $10 for the pass. 

Evanston residents can purchase a discounted daily ticket for visiting guests for $5. 

Beaches will remain open through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 1. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.