Equity Arc teens join Civic Orchestra members to kick off Chicago Youth and Music Festival

A group of teens played in harmony despite the president's DEI executive order. They played alongside Civic Orchestra members to kick off the Chicago Youth and Music Festival, where a packed crowd praised them before they even performed.

Music is a universal language. It's not defined by the color of your skin, which is what Equity Arc wants listeners to take away from Sunday's performance.

Jacob Cornejo, 18, has been playing the flute since he was in the fifth grade.

"I feel, through the flute, I'm able to express what I'm feeling, and I can share my music and the music that's written on the paper with the audience," he said.

Cornejo is one of 60 students in the Equity Arc program, a nonprofit organization that provides mentoring and support for young musicians of color.

Inside the Symphony Center, they performed next to Civic Orchestra members, giving a free concert.

"We're very excited to have some of the most talented students from across the country, many of them that are representing Chicago, with us, that really represents the extraordinary talent that we have for those that are seeking a professional career in classical music," Equity Arc Executive Director Stanford Thompson said.

The teens were supposed to perform "The President's Own," a concert with the United States Marine Band in May, but that opportunity was taken away.

An executive order signed by President Trump banned programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the federal government and military.

In March, 60 Minutes brought the teens to Washington, D.C., to ask about the canceled concert. They answered in song.

"The color of your skin doesn't matter, you know. You're White, you're Black, you're Brown; you should be able to share the music or do what you love," Cornejo said.

This performance kicks off the Chicago Youth and Music Festival. Chicago Symphony Orchestra has a Connect program, in which it works with CPS schools and community youth orchestras to rehearse with Civic Orchestra members.

Equity Arc helps student musicians connect with mentors from across the country and provides professional development opportunities, including internships and mock auditions.