Playing in harmony, despite the president's DEI executive order

By Brit McCandless Farmer

Equity Arc Wind Symphony: The full concert
Last year, a group of musicians auditioned and were chosen for the opportunity of their young lives: playing a concert with "The President's Own," the United States Marine Band. The teens were all part of Equity Arc, a nonprofit organization that provides mentoring and support for young musicians of color, and the concert was set for this coming May.

But last month, that opportunity was taken away. An executive order signed by President Trump banned programs for diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the federal government and military.

When the president's orders rendered the "President's Own" unable to perform with the students, a group of veteran military musicians answered Equity Arc's call to step in. Retirees from the bands of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, Westpoint, and the Naval Academy got together last weekend to mentor the students of Equity Arc. 

60 Minutes brought the teens to Washington to ask about the canceled concert — and they answered in song. The set list was similar to the one they would have performed with "The President's Own" in May. 

Here is that performance in full.

Brit McCandless Farmer is a digital producer for 60 Minutes, where her work has been recognized by the Webby, Gracie, and Telly Awards. Previously, Brit worked at the CBS Weekend Evening News, CBS This Morning, CNN, and ABC News.

