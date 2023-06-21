Watch CBS News
Local News

Epworth United Methodist Church, The Warehouse now designated landmark locations

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Epworth United Methodist Church, The Warehouse now official landmark locations
Epworth United Methodist Church, The Warehouse now official landmark locations 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two iconic Chicago institutions are now officially designated as landmark locations.

The first is the Epworth United Methodist Church in Edgewater at 5253 North Kenmore Avenue. The church building served the congregation for more than 130 years before shutting its doors last year.

Construction on the church began in 1889 and was completed in 1891, with an addition following in 1930.

The second is a West Loop building known as the birthplace of House Music. It's called "The Warehouse,"  a three-story building at 206 South Jefferson.

It used to be a nightclub and was shut down in 1982. Back in April, it was given a preliminary designation but is now officially a landmark.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 5:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.