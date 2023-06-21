Epworth United Methodist Church, The Warehouse now designated landmark locations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two iconic Chicago institutions are now officially designated as landmark locations.

The first is the Epworth United Methodist Church in Edgewater at 5253 North Kenmore Avenue. The church building served the congregation for more than 130 years before shutting its doors last year.

Construction on the church began in 1889 and was completed in 1891, with an addition following in 1930.

The second is a West Loop building known as the birthplace of House Music. It's called "The Warehouse," a three-story building at 206 South Jefferson.

It used to be a nightclub and was shut down in 1982. Back in April, it was given a preliminary designation but is now officially a landmark.